2020 has been a tough year from the Coachella Valley to the North Pole, and we want to help Santa deliver gifts to deserving kids this holiday season. KESQ and General Air Conditioning and Plumbing are making 25 Coachella Valley families’ wishes come true this Holiday Season.

Starting in November and leading up to December 20th, KESQ encourages local families to write their letter to Santa letting him know their wishes for the holiday. Whether it be a brand new pair of shoes, toys, or a gift for Mom and Dad, 25 well-deserving families will receive their wish from KESQ and The General.

Letters are to be mailed to:

KESQ – Dear Santa

31276 Dunham Way, Thousand Palms, CA 92276

Each family is carefully selected based on need, and is personally contacted by KESQ. Gifts will be wrapped by Santa’s elves over the course of several weeks and distributed to families between December 1st and the 24th. All Letters must be received by Dec. 20th in order to be considered for the Dear Santa giveaway. If you would like to help make the wishes of these families come true this holiday season, please email shawn.abramowitz@kesq.com.