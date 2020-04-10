Flash Flood Watch Extended as More Rain is Anticipated

Home

Rainfall dropped off overnight, but resumed in the early morning with light showers. However, a band of stronger rain is off to the West, so the Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 8 p.m. this evening. The Winter Storm Warning above 5,500 feet is also still in effect.

A cut-off area of low pressure continues to circulate over SoCal, keeping the threat of rain and showers with us through the day, dissipating by late tonight as the low finally moves eastward.

The potential additional rainfall may approach another 1/2 inch. PSP has received nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain so far this week.

Rain will diminish late this afternoon and evening, clearing out overnight, but showers are likely to persist through early evening.

Expect sunshine to return Saturday into the Easter weekend, with highs jumping into the upper seventies. Next week, we'll continue to warm up to seasonal levels.