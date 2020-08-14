Excessive Heat Warning Continues into Next Week

7-Day Forecast

Heat, coupled with some Monsoon Moisture, is the weather story over the weekend and into next week. The Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect today at noon and covers a wide swath of the Desert Southwest.

We tied record highs in both Palm Springs (116) and Thermal (117) yesterday and are likely to threaten records again today. Humidity will also generate the slight chance of isolated Mountain and High Desert thunderstorms each afternoon through Sunday.

Dew points will be uncomfortably high through most of the weekend.

Unrelated to the weather, a minor 3.1 quake struck the Salton Sea early this morning in an area that has a seen a recent swarm of earthquakes, so keep a eye out for continued shaking this weekend.

The heat doesn't really improve into next week, despite the fact that the Excessive Heat Warning expires on Monday at 9pm.