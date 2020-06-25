PSUSD Celebrates the Arts & Art Education

Lifestyle

The Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating and showcasing the visual and performing arts in a special to air on CBS Local 2 this Saturday the 27th at 7 p.m. Coordinating all the talent is David Green, the Director of Musical Theater University, which calls PSUSD's Rancho Mirage High School home. The MTU program trains students in all aspects of theater, from performance, dance, singing, acting to behind the scenes skills like make-up and set design.

Broadway stars are regularly used as guest professors and performers. The special to air on Saturday, called "Together We Can: A Celebration Of Arts Education" will showcase students from across PSUSD as well as their teachers and several very special guest stars. Among those guest stars, Lucie Arnaz, Bryan Batt, Lindsay Mendez, Joyce Bulifont and Gavin MacLeod.

The program is co-hosted by Bruce Vilanch and KESQ's Patrick Evans. You can go to https://www.psusdfoundation.net/protectthearts to find out more and to make a donation to ensure arts education continues despite almost certain budget cuts due to the Corona Virus crisis. You can also text PSUSDArts to 51500 to make a donation.

Join these talented students, faculty and guests for an evening of great entertainment and the opportunity to support arts education throughout PSUSD!