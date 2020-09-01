September Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: About Families
About Families is a nonprofit that offers free classes for expecting parents. These classes include newborn care, breastfeeding basics, infant CPR and informed childbirth classes.
They also have classes and groups for kids. They offer free parenting classes, a cooperative preschool, kids safety classes and certifications for professionals including doula training and certification.
Their programs benefit hundreds of families in the Coachella Valley every year.
They plan to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for their free classes and post postpartum support in english and spanish. They will also use some of the funds to upgrade their preschool.
To learn more about About Families visit their website here: https://www.coachellavalleyprenatalclass.com/
