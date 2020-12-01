December Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: The Unforgettables Foundation
The Unforgettables Foundation is a nonprofit that provides funeral funds for families who are financially struggling in grief trying to afford their child's burial costs. The nonprofit also helps educate and equip parents, professionals and students to prevent childhood deaths everywhere.
They plan to put the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation towards their immediate response burial support project. This will go towards families planning funerals in the Coachella Valley.
To learn more about The Unforgettables Foundation visit their website here: https://unforgettables.org/
