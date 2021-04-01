Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Spotlight
By
March 29, 2021 6:02 pm
Published 9:00 am

April Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Southern California Mountains Foundation Urban Conservation Corps

April's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is Southern California Mountains Foundation Urban Conservation Corps.

Southern California Mountains Foundation Urban Conservation Corps trains young people to become self-sufficient through public lands-related workforce employment training.

April 22 is Earth Day and in honor of this the nonprofit organization will be restoring public lands and bringing awareness to environmental issues.

They plan to put the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation towards their program for young adults ages 18-25 years old living in the Coachella Valley.

To learn more about Southern California Mountains Foundation Urban Conservation Corps visit: https://mountainsfoundation.org/programs/urban-conservation-corps/

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert's News Leader.

