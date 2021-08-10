Desert AIDS Walk is returning to the desert this fall

Eye on the Desert

The 2021 Desert AIDS Walk returns to Ruth Hardy Park!

Our community’s largest gathering of HIV advocates comes together on Saturday, October 30, 2021, to walk toward ending the HIV and AIDS epidemics in the Coachella Valley. The 2021 Desert AIDS Walk, presented by Desert Care Network, will be an in-person event beginning at Ruth Hardy Park and following a route through downtown Palm Springs. This family and pet-friendly event includes a Health and Wellness Festival presented by Walgreens.

The annual Desert AIDS Walk helps fund the vital work of DAP Health.

Visit DAP Health for more information