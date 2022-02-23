Jim Caruso’s Cast Party returns to Palm Springs for one night only, Saturday, February 26 at 8pm

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003.

It’s a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans.

The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities!

The “extreme open mic” will take place at The Purple Room, 1900 E. Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.