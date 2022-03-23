Fashion Week El Paseo Recap: Keanan Duffty presents “Rebel! Rebel! On the Runway” to sold out crowd

British fashion designer Keanan Duffty presented rock 'n' roll and other rebel fashion to the runway.

It was a sold out crowd for the 4th night of Fashion Week.

Wednesday will feature the collection of Canadian designer Christopher Bates, showing off his spring/summer 2022 menswear and womenswear.

On Thursday, FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise) will present the debut collections of designed by 10 recent graduates.

Friday will feature Saks Fifth Avenue and its Spring and Summer 2022 collections from American and European designers.

Fashion Week El Paseo wraps up on Saturday with "The Fantastical Fashions of Edwin Oudshoorn" from Amsterdam’s famous couture designer Edwin Oudshoorn.

Tickets for all these events are available at fashionweekelpaseo.com/tickets/