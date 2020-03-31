Dealing with Stress and Anxiety

Safe at Home

Anxiety can be crippling for many Americans, especially during a crisis ( like the one we’re currently experiencing). Every headline seems to add pressure, worry, and uncertainty, and during the Safe-At-Home order, it seems like there are not a lot of ways to mitigate those worries. Fortunately, many companies are working hard to help people alleviate their anxiety and stress. Here are some helpful tips to breathe easy while staying Safe-At-Home:

