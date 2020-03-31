Free Streaming Options for Families
Being isolated from friends and family can be tough, especially when boredom sets in. Why not take advantage of entertainment in the digital age and enjoy everything from Sports to Shakespeare! See below for a list of free services and trial offers available for video and music streaming.
Crackle has a great mix of all entertainment. (Free w/ Commercials)
IMDB TV has Hollywood hits and TV favorites. (Free on IMDb and Fire TV devices)
Culture in Quarantine from the BBC provides museum arts, opera, and more!
West End Quarantine Sessions presents acoustic sessions from Broadway’s leading lights:
National Theatre at Home
https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home
Nightly Met Opera Streams
https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/
Globe Player presents Shakespeare and more.
https://globeplayer.tv/free-content
Free Trials
Dance, Opera, and Theatre (30 Days)
Stream Your Favorite Broadway Hits! (7 Days)
MLB.TV Free Preview 2018 – 2019 Archives (1 Week)
https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games
Apple TV+ (7 Days)
https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/
YouTube Premium (1 Month)
https://www.youtube.com/premium
sling (14 Days)
Hulu (1 Month / 1 Week w/ Live TV)
Netflix (30 Days)
Disney+ (7 Days)
Showtime (30 Days)
https://www.sho.com/stream-showtime
HBO (7 Days)
prime video from Amazon (30 Days)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/
CBS All Access (1 Month)
https://www.cbs.com/all-access/
MUSIC
Spotify (Free w/ Commercials)
Apple Music (3 Months)
https://www.apple.com/apple-music/
amazon music (30 Days)
Comments