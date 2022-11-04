Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose

Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday.

"We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. "The addition of a San Jose flight alongside our daily Oakland service brings even more access to the Bay Area."

The nonstop flights from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) to San Jose will begin on Sunday, making it the third nonstop service to a Northern California airport from Southwest, according to a statement from the airport.

With the start of the nonstop service, Southwest now flies to eight airports from Palm Springs including Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Oakland and Sacramento year-round, as well as Dallas (Love) and Portland, Oregon, seasonally, according to airport officials.

"We're thrilled to see the continued investment in our community by Southwest," said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton in a statement. "Since their arrival, we've seen our airport set new passenger records, add more and more nonstop options, and we now have more summer service than ever before."

Southwest has grown their service with PSP since Nov. 15, 2020, when they joined the airport, airport officials said. Since then, its become one of the largest airlines at PSP.