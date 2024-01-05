Agua Caliente hosts Osage Nation and cast of Killers of the Flower Moon at new cultural plaza

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians hosted members of the Osage nation and the cast of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at the new Agua Caliente cultural plaza in Palm Springs.

The event was a cultural exchange between the two groups.

Chairman Reid Milanovich of Agua Caliente and Chief Standing Bear of the Osage Nation exchanged gifts of appreciation to each other.

The groups celebrated ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for its accomplishments and for its reception of the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

