McKinsey will pay $573 million in settlement over its work with opioid companies

Money

McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms, will pay $573 million in a multistate settlement for its work with opioid companies.

McKinsey reached the settlement with a coalition of 47 attorneys general, the District of Columbia and five US territories.

The settlement, announced Thursday, “resolves investigations by the attorneys general into the company’s role in working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs, and profiting millions of dollars from the opioid epidemic,” according to a press release from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led the coalition of attorneys general.

James’ office added that this “is the first multistate opioid agreement to result in substantial payment to states to address the crisis.”

In 2019, the consulting firm told CNN Business it would no longer do work for Purdue Pharma, the controversial drug firm that made the prescription painkiller OxyContin.