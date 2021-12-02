Fauci calls out Fox for its silence after host compares him to Nazi doctor

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday night called out Fox News for staying silent after one of its personalities and streaming hosts, Lara Logan, compared him to an infamous Nazi doctor.

Speaking on MSNBC with host Chris Hayes, Fauci said, “What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that.”

Logan has been condemned by the Anti-Defamation League, Auschwitz Museum, and American Jewish Committee for comparing Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who was known as the “Angel of Death” for performing brutal experiments on those at the Auschwitz death camp.

When asked about it on MSNBC Thursday night, Fauci said the comparison was “preposterous and disgusting.”

“It’s unconscionable what she said,” Fauci said, calling it an insult to all the victims of the Holocaust. “She was being totally slanderous to me and as usual had no idea what she was talking about.”

The ADL and AJC have additionally called out Fox News for remaining silent on the matter.

The ADL said that Fox News seems “to be immune to shame and allergic to remorse.” And the AJC said Fox News’ “silence has been deafening.”

Nevertheless, the right-wing network has declined to comment, despite the flood of criticism it has received.

On Thursday night, after Fauci’s criticism of the channel, a representative for the network again declined to comment.

Other critics continued to hammer the network on Thursday for its unwillingness to condemn the extremist rhetoric from Logan.

Eric Fingerhut, the head of the Jewish Federations, said on CNN’s “New Day” that it was an “outrageous comparison” and argued that networks like Fox should explain why that is so to its audience.

Logan, meanwhile, has showed no remorse for her rhetoric. Amid significant backlash, she doubled down earlier this week on Twitter.

Logan also amplified an attack on the Auschwitz Museum, retweeting a user who slammed the organization for criticizing her comments.

A representative for the Auschwitz Museum told CNN on Wednesday that she meanwhile had blocked the organization’s account on Twitter.

Logan was formerly a correspondent for CBS News’ famed program “60 Minutes.” At the network, she faced significant scrutiny for errors in a report she did on the Benghazi attack, ultimately resulting in her apologizing for the inaccuracies and being forced to take a leave of absence.

Logan left CBS News in 2018 and joined Fox News in 2020. She told The Los Angeles Times when she joined that she wasn’t “trying to be an opinion person,” but has since become one of the right-wing channel’s most conspiratorial talking heads.

Fauci is scheduled to appear on the Fox Business Network for an interview on Friday.

