Dow falls more than 440 points to continue second quarter’s weak start

By Krystal Hur, CNN

New York (CNN) — Stocks fell Tuesday morning as investors continued to worry that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates later than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 418 points, or 1.1%, on Tuesday after declining more than 500 points at its lows. That means the blue-chip index has sunk roughly 800 points during the first two days of the second quarter. On Tuesday morning, the S&P 500 fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5%.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% for the 12 months that ended in February, a faster clip than January’s price increase.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last Friday warned that rate cuts won’t be imminent.

“We don’t need to be in a hurry to cut,” he said at an event hosted by the San Francisco Fed.

That send bond yields rising. By Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.38%.

Traders pulled back their expectations for a rate cut in June to about 62% from more than 70% a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.