US job openings edged higher in February as layoffs rose to pre-pandemic levels

Washington (CNN) — Demand for workers in the US picked up slightly in February in a sign that the job market remains on strong footing, though layoffs picked up that month.

There were a seasonally adjusted 8.8 million job openings in February, a notch higher than the prior month’s downwardly revised 8.74 million, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That was roughly in line with economists’ expectations. Openings remain well above pre-pandemic levels, but they’re down from a record high of 12.2 million in March 2022.

Openings soared the most in finance and insurance; state and local government excluding education; and arts, entertainment and recreation. Meanwhile, job vacancies dropped sharply in information and federal government.

However, while labor demand remains solid, the report also showed some possible signs of a loosening job market. Layoffs picked up in February, rising to 1.72 million from 1.6 million. For the past three years, layoffs hovered below pre-pandemic levels, but now they’ve risen above the lowest point in 2019.

The number of hires rose slightly in February to 5.8 million from 5.7 million.

