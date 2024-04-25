Skip to Content
Dow sinks 650 points after GDP report shows a slowing economy amid stubborn inflation

today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:54 AM

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

New York (CNN) — US stocks sank Thursday morning after the latest GDP report showed that US economic growth slowed to 1.6% in the first quarter of the year, a much weaker pace than expected.

The Dow fell by 650 points, or 1.7%; the S&P 500 was down 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite slid by 1.9%, as investors projected a longer wait for the first rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

