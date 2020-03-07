The Braille Institute Coachella Valley Center opens Palm Desert location

News

The Braille Institute Coachella Valley Center has officially opened its new location in Palm Desert.

You can find it off of Highway 111 by El Paseo. Their address is: 74-245 CA-111 S Palm Desert #E101.

The new facility may seem small but it has a big purpose.

“It’s different than the other facility in that it’s a lot smaller so we’ve been able to access the community a lot more since we moved here which is the whole goal of moving to a smaller center is more outreach and more in home services,” Low Vision Therapist, Katie Scheuring said.

A common misconception about the braille institute is that people think it’s only for people who are blind or learning to read braille. However, there are a lot of services not only geared to people who are blind but also those who have low vision or slight vision loss.

It's important to note that their Rancho Mirage location is closed. The new Palm Desert location will serve the entire Coachella Valley and high desert.

You can learn more about the braille institute and the services they provide on their website here: https://www.brailleinstitute.org/coachellavalley