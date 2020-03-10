Rain widespread across Coachella Valley, collision slows I-10 traffic

News

Expect wet weather and slick road conditions Tuesday on your way to work. Rain has been falling across the valley causing areas of pocket flooding.

As of Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m., Cathedral Canyon Drive was closed through the Whitewater Wash in Cathedral City due to rising water. Motorists were urged to use Date Palm Drive as an alternate route.

West of Palm Springs, the California Highway Patrol reported rocks and mud on State Highway 243 near Mount Edna Road, south of Banning.

There were no other main road closures. Gene Autry, Vista Chino and Indian Canyon remained open.

A pickup truck overturned on Interstate 10 near Indian Canyon at 5:43 a.m. shutting down the westbound lanes. Traffic was backed-up temporarily. It was unclear what caused the crash. CHP officers and emergency personnel on the scene were reminding drivers to slow down. The wreck was later cleared and traffic was moving again.

Drivers should reduce speeds and be aware of limited visibility on the roadways. Do not attempt to drive through a flooded area, as it only takes a few inches of water for your vehicle to be swept away. Vehicles can also hydroplane if you drive too fast.

