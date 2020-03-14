Local religious communities respond to coronavirus spread

News

In response to the wave of coronavirus concerns from Coachella Valley residents, several religious congregations have announced changes to their services.

“Its kinda of depressing that everything is closing," said Lori Nelson.



Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church member, Lori Nelson, said her church is taking action and moved to online services due to coronavirus concerns.

“We got an email stating that they are not having church till the end of march," said Nelson.

Southwest Church in Indian Wells also made an announcement they are live streaming their weekend services and midweek programming.

“We don’t know how long our state and our government is going to want us to not meet in large groups," said Tim Kuhl. "Internally, we are preparing for at least a month of keeping the doors closed to the building but still staying open online.”

Executive Pastor at Southwest Church, Tim Kuhl said the church is trying to find news ways to help the community during this time.

“A couple of things that we are trying to do to still bring comfort to people number one how can people still meet in ways that are safe, bible study groups that are off site," said Kuhl. "Number two, we’re out serving taking food to people who are more vulnerable than we are looking to do that every single week."

Parishioners at Our Lady of Solitude told News Channel 3 that mass hours have not changed but the church has taken preventive measures as the coronavirus concerns rise.

Bishop Robert Barron from the Diocese of San Bernardino released a statement the diocese will continue to hold masses.



Barron also granted a special dispensation from weekly obligation to attend mass.



Temple Isaiah, Rabbi Steven Rosenberg said they will continue their services but are being cautious.

“We have been keeping our Shabbat services on, we are practicing social distancing, making sure food is individually wrapped so there’s no cross contamination, and we have had to cancel somethings," said Rosenberg.



Rabbi Rosenberg said its critical to keep their doors open.

“Community is very important and right now many things are shut down and rightly so there are alot of things that need to be shutdown for our synagogue," said Rosenberg. "This is a place where people can find community and do it safely."

