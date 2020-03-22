Joshua Tree residents speak out after crowded trails amid coronavirus pandemic

News



Residents speak out on the partial closures at Joshua Tree National Park as visitors continue to come in during the coronavirus crisis.

The crowds stunned residents who are worried about social gathering guidelines and the spread of the virus.

"This is crazy, this is a residential neighborhood and its semi-remote and its like having a festival in your front yard," said Paul Turecki.

Joshua Tree resident, Paul Turecki said he can’t believe the number of hikers and bicyclists visiting Joshua Tree National Park while they are allowed to use some of the trails.

The park has banned vehicle traffic and closed campgrounds in response to Governor Newsom’s statewide “stay at home” order.



Turecki’s neighbor, Brian Rennie also concerned about the visitors during the pandemic.

Here's a photo Rennie took Saturday from his driveway of cars parked along his street.

“It was just mass of people walking on my property, they left trash on our property but not in the park," said Rennie.

Nicole Long, a hiker visiting from Los Angeles said she noticed an uptick in the number of park visitors.

“It was pretty mellow when first got here but there is a ton of people people coming in now, which makes it a little bit more eerie to be here considering we’re suppose to be keeping our distance right now," said Long.

“I just think they should have closed the park completely if they are going to close it at all, I am not quite sure why it would just help to close the vehicle traffic," said Rennie.



David Smith, Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent, said he’s aware of what's happening in and around the park and said more signage will be added.

“From the park entrance down going into the community of Joshua Tree for about a mile," said Smith. "Eliminating any illegal parking on the side of the road."

News Channel 3 asked if the park will permanently close.

"We re-assess things every single day,"said Smith. "Its very important to the governor and to the president that people have an opportunity to recreate outside. There are ways you can do that at Joshua Tree safely, it just cannot affect the folks that live in the gateway communities.”

For more on Joshua Tree National Park's partial closures. Click here.