County orders short-term lodging to limit business to coronavirus response only

News

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered all short-term lodging businesses, including short-term home rentals, hotels, and motels, around the county to limit their business to coronavirus response only.

The order states that no owner, tenant or marketing agent may rent or lease any short-term rental, vacation rental or timeshare.

There was no word on the consequences the county would issue, but cities like Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs previously announced a series of fines for those who disobey its orders.

In Palm Springs, violators can be fined $5,000 for their first offense, $10,000 for their second and $25,000 for their third, the order reads.

Rancho Mirage will issue citations and fines to any property found to be in violation of the moratorium. Fines begin at $5,000, however, additional citations can result based on further violations, including a full revocation of Short-Term Rental certificate.

Dr. Kaiser's order applies to all cities and unincorporated areas of Riverside County

Short-term lodging businesses are still allowed to operate if they are:

Providing lodging to protect the homeless population or for essential workers

Providing lodging for anyone who must leave their home to safely isolate away from other family members, or family members displaced due to someone self-isolating at home, are also permitted under the order.

“Now isn’t the time to visit Riverside County,” said Kaiser. “Slowing the spread of COVID-19 means folks need to stay put in their own neighborhoods. Unless you’ve got nowhere else safe to be, please visit later.”

This order is in conjunction with the governor’s order to stay at home issued on March 19, the County of Riverside local health emergency declared on March 8, as well as the local emergency proclaimed on March 10.