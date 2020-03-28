Trump spoke as the USNS Comfort is deployed to New York

News

President Trump spoke from Naval Station Norfolk as the USNS Comfort is deployed from Virginia to New York. The President thanked the Navy and the workers for getting the ship ready four weeks ahead of schedule.

The medical ship will help with non coronavirus patients to help free up hospital beds in a city struggling to keep up with more and more cases. President Trump said that the ship is "ready to address any life threatening emergency." New York has a quarter of the total cases in the U.S.