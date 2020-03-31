Joshua Tree National Park closed to all visitors until further notice

News

Starting April 1, Joshua Tree National Park will be closed to all visitors until further notice.

The decision comes after a consultation with the local county health office to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to park officials.

Park rangers remain on duty protecting the parks.

On March 21, park officials announced that all campgrounds and roads were closed, however, the park remained open for hikers and bikers. This is no longer the case.

Closed

The park is closed to all visitors including hikers, bikers, and vehicles

Entrances

Visitor centers

Campgrounds

Restroom facilities

