News

Border Patrol released details of a drug seizure from Saturday. Agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a 57 year old man suspected of smuggling drugs into the country.

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted on the Ford Explorer when it entered the checkpoint. On closer inspection agents located 76 packages hidden in the dashboard and all 4 quarter panels of the vehicle.

The total seized was 83 pounds of methamphetamine estimated to be worth $156,000.