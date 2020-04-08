Patients evacuating from Riverside COVID-19 infected skilled nursing facility

News

84 people were set to be evacuated Wednesday morning from a Riverside skilled nursing facility after employees failed to show up to care for the sick patients two days in a row.

A statement from the Riverside University Public Health System said the patients would be moved to other healthcare locations throughout Riverside County.

The county said there were 34 known COVID-19 cases found among the residents and an additional five cases reported among employees. There are no pending test results for the approximate 90-bed facility.

The receiving skilled nursing facilities will be closed to new patients, due to the incoming patients from the evacuated center.

Staff members will also not be allowed to work at other facilities, as sick patients are isolated, and all patients are closely monitored by staff.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in Riverside County yesterday passed the 1,000 mark. There were 1,016 confirmed cases in the county, with 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.

County employees notified families of the facility's evacuation this morning. Family members may call (951) 358-5134 to check the status of their family members.