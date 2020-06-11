Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley set to reopen Monday with restrictions

Local News Video

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley are set to reopen this Monday under Accelerated Stage Two of Governor Newsom's statewide reopening plan. Local clubs include La Quinta, Indio, Coachella and Mecca.

While the clubs will be opening their doors, things will look a little different due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines. President and CEO Quinton Egson said capacity will be reduced by about 75 percent. Unfortunately, the clubs will not be able to accommodate a number of families. He said they will be reaching out on a seniority basis to welcome kids back starting next week.

Egson said the clubs have had to make some changes to the usual summer programming. Typically, the Boys & Girls Club sends many kids off to summer camps. This year, that is not possible because of the pandemic.