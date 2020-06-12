Skip to Content
A group called “BLM Coachella Valley” plans protest Sunday in Palm Springs

A group of organizers called "BLM Coachella Valley" is planning a peaceful march this Sunday in Palm Springs. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning at Ruth Hardy Park and marching toward Downtown Palm Springs.

This is another local demonstration following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. More details on the event can be found in an social media post below.

*THIS IS A PEACEFUL MARCH* Join us on Sunday, June 14th to hold police officers accountable for their actions or lack of actions and for the injustices that the black community faces. We’re marching for all of the lives that have been taken by police brutality. We’re marching for the ones that can’t march for themselves. We are marching for the defunding of police. We want justice for every victim. We are showing our allyship to BLM. We want to bring awareness to institutionalized racism and systemic oppression. We are are marching against the malicious acts that the police has committed upon those they are sworn to protect. The systemic oppression that Black people receive is not only present in law enforcement, but is heavily seen in the education system and healthcare world too, among many others. We’re marching for the actual freedom and liberation of black people. In the constitution, Black people are still labeled as 3/5 of an actual human. Black people are looked at as second class citizens but have helped build this country and the government from the ground up. The black community has been disrespected and refused the same basic rights for far too long. Too many lives have been lost to the police’s carelessness. Join us to have our voices heard as we peacefully march towards Downtown Palm Springs. We will have our voices heard. We will have justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Kendrick Johnson, Tamla Horsford, David McAtee, Aiyana Jones, and all other victims. We advise you to wear your face mask and bring water! Dm us for any questions. Please stay safe if you decide to attend and take any other necessary precautions to keep yourself, other protesters, and your loved ones safe due to the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. Please stay home if you are sick or are showing any symptoms of COVID-19. #blacklivesmatter

The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement about the event stating that they will be working closely with the organizers to ensure safety. The department warned travelers of traffic impacts surrounding the area. The Palm Springs Police thanked people for maintaining peace at recent events and share appreciation for the organizers' cooperation.

News Channel 3 will be speaking to organizers today. Tune in at 10 & 11 tonight for more!

