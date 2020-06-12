A group called “BLM Coachella Valley” plans protest Sunday in Palm Springs

News

A group of organizers called "BLM Coachella Valley" is planning a peaceful march this Sunday in Palm Springs. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning at Ruth Hardy Park and marching toward Downtown Palm Springs.

This is another local demonstration following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. More details on the event can be found in an social media post below.

The Palm Springs Police Department released a statement about the event stating that they will be working closely with the organizers to ensure safety. The department warned travelers of traffic impacts surrounding the area. The Palm Springs Police thanked people for maintaining peace at recent events and share appreciation for the organizers' cooperation.

