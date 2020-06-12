Coachella Valley bars, hotels, gyms, day camps, movie theaters are reopening

News

Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light for schools, day camps, bars, gyms and professional sports could all reopen with modifications on Friday, June 12.

Despite the governor saying bars could reopen on June 12, the governor's office has not posted industry-specific guidelines or explained how they may be different from those restaurants are asked to follow.

Businesses that can reopen:

Hotels, motels, and inns (for tourism and travel)

Schools, day camps, and day cares

Campgrounds and outdoor recreation

Filming for the television and music industries

Bars and wineries. New guidance available for restaurants.

Zoos, museums, aquariums and galleries

Professional sports (without audiences)

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Gyms and fitness centers

Nail salons, facial services such as eyelash extensions, facial waxings and threading, as well as youth sports, team sports, libraries and wedding ceremonies or receptions — per state regulations — are still not allowed to reopen.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with local bars on how they are reopening.