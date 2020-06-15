FIND Food Bank partners with Jewish Federation to put 22 rapid response mobile markets in place during pandemic

News

News Channel 3 has been following FIND Food Bank as they implement their rapid response to help feed people in need during the pandemic.

When the pandemic first hit the valley, many people were left without jobs and seeking help from FIND Food Bank to put food on the table.

“It takes more than one organization to make this happen,” President and CEO of FIND Food Bank, Debbie Espinosa told News Channel 3.

She shared that tells it wasn’t just FIND who made this rapid response possible.

“Jewish Federation called up FIND Food Bank because we’ve had strong partnerships prior to that and they knew we would be mobilizing very quickly and it was wonderful because they called us and said, 'How can we help?, What can we do to partner with you because we want to make sure people are fed?, What can we do together to make this happen?'"

Jewish Federation donated $75,000 during FIND Food Bank's telethon.

“It was necessary for us to launch so quickly over 22 rapid response mobile markets to insure no one got left behind with regards to where they would find their next meal,” Espinosa said.

At Valley View Elementary School in Coachella is where one of those rapid response mobile markets takes place.

“We’re not seeing spike in our line anymore like we had over April and May," Espinosa said. "However, they are still not back down to the levels they were at before pre-COVID-19," she added.

Espinosa along with everyone at FIND and the National Guard has been tirelessly working at these 22 new rapid response mobile markets to ensure everyone in the community who is food insecure gets the help they need.

And, we want to congratulate Debbie Espinosa. She was just appointed to be on the national council for Feeding America. Only 12 CEOs out of 200 regional food banks get this opportunity.

She’ll be working on strategizing and implementing ways to combat food insecurity throughout the United States.