Increased Coronavirus cases hits Eastern Coachella Valley

The East Valley has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Eisenhower Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alan Williamson told News Channel 3 some of those cases are identified specifically in the farm communities.

"That’s very concerning to us because in doing contact tracing with those cases once we identify a positive case, we are finding the number of these patients are coming from multi-generational, or sometimes multi-household where there’s quite a number of people in 2 bedroom homes, 2 bedroom apartments and so on," Dr. Williamson said.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with Nurse Practitioner Rosa Lucas, of the Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine to see the impacts this could pose for underserved communities.