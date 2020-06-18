Large crowd gathers outside Desert Regional to memorialize Dr. Ercoli

News

A large crowd assembled outside Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs to honor the hospital's medical director of trauma services.

"This Memorial Service is so important. And speaking as someone that worked with Dr. Ercoli for over 20 years, it means so much that we can all come together and remember all the amazing things that he did, how visionary he was," said Victoria Huisman, director of emergency and trauma service.

Family and friends spoke about Dr. Ercoli, a prominent doctor, philanthropist, and musician in the Coachella Valley.

Dr. Ercoli died last Tuesday at the age of 67.

"You know when I was a kid I used to chase police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances. I'd ride my bike after my paper route and if there was a plume of smoke in the sky or red lights flashing, my mother was never concerned where I was. She knew where I was. I figured out along the way though, that there was a way I could wait at the hospital and do good for people and the police cars, the fire trucks, and the ambulances and now helicopters" - Dr. Ercoli

Dr. Ercoli first arrived at Desert Regional in 1989. He served as the medical director at the trauma center since it opened in 1993. Ercoli estimates they have treated over 50,000 injured or critically ill patients in those 27 years.

"He's just an amazing character, his personality he's like the ultimate charismatic person and just it was amazing to work with him," said Chris Cheatham, administrative clinical manager of emergency department.

"I will never forget the day that Frank Ercoli, standing outside the Emergency entrance there, with his entire team of ER with the mile-long stare, and how tired you looked. Of me feeling comfortable knowing you left it all in the ER and your efforts as you do every day in all that you do," said Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes.

Dr. Ercoli and ER team stand outside DRMC as fallen officers Lesley Zerebny &. Gil Vega are escorted out of the hospital (Oct. 2016)

"Only God knows of what went wrong. Why the leader left the stage before the end of the song. With a heart of compassion, would you all please stand, and give a standing ovation to the leader of the band," said Dave Johnson, a longtime friend.