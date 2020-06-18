Young Justice Advocates plan Juneteenth BBQ

News

A some members of the group called "Young Justice Advocates" are planning celebrations for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, June 19, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Despite being two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, it was on June 19, 1865, that the last remaining African American slaves in the Confederacy were emancipated. It was marked by Union army general Gordon Granger's reading of federal orders in the city of Galveston, Texas, proclaiming that all slaves in the state were free.

One of the "Young Justice Advocates," Amor Toland, is helping host a barbecue on the holiday at the Desert Highland Community Center starting at 1 p.m.

Three other members of the group that was once united as "Young Justice Advocates," are hosting another barbecue the following day at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs from 5-7 p.m. Areli Galvez, Hina Malik and Jazlina Morgan posted about their event on a new social media account.

