Cathedral City continues discussion on budget cuts due to economic shutdown in special meeting

Coronavirus

Cathedral City continues its discussion on budget cuts in another city council special meeting on Monday. The city, like many, is facing a budget deficit due to the economic shutdown.

The city has come up with a detailed proposal showing their budget breakdown and how they plan to save money. That proposal suggests the elimination of 33 city positions: including seven within the fire department, 14 within the police department and 12 non-safety positions.

In last week’s nearly five hour meeting, public comments from the community were read out. Many voiced concerns about making cuts when it comes to public safety.

Other non-personnel budget cuts were discussed as well such as eliminating certain grants, certain social functions, reducing maintenance on public parks, and even keeping cathedral city’s famous “Fountain of Life” turned off. The fountain costs about $80,000 a year to maintain.

The special meeting is set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday morning. The public can listen in by visiting the city’s webpage here.