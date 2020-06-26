California DMV’s resume driving tests with new protocols

News

Behind-the-wheel driving tests are back in action starting today at California DMV's. These tests were suspended mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said in statement that it will be automatically be rescheduling all cancelled appointments. New test appointments will not be available until all cancelled tests have been rescheduled.

The DMV has also implemented new safety protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

More from the Palm Desert DMV tonight at 6. Plus, hear from a local teen who's test was suspended due to the pandemic.