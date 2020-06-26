Growing wildfire burning in Anza

News

A wildfire burning north of Highway 371 in Anza is up has grown to 45 acres.

Cal Fire air crews are aggressively working to establish fire retardant lines to prevent the flames from approaching several properties on the Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the area of Indian

Road and Deer Mountain Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A ranch is threatened by the flames.

Because the fire was burning on a slope with no access for vehicles, several Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were summoned to make runs on the brusher.