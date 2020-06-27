Yucca Valley man arrested in connection with alleged child abuse case

News

A Yucca Valley man is in jail and is accused of abusing a three-month-old boy.

Phillip Candeleria was arrested after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was notified that the severely injured child was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Doctors determined the injury was not accidental and say it was caused by severe physical abuse.

Detectives say Candeleria was caring for the child at a home in Yucca Valley.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.