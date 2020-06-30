Retrial date to be set for 4 men convicted in murder of Palm Springs retiree Clifford Lambert

News

At an Indio courtroom Tuesday morning, a date is expected to be set for retrials for 4 men convicted on murder charges in the death of Palm Springs retiree Clifford Lambert.

The retrials were granted after defendant Kaushal Niroula argued the judge in the original trial revealed a bias against him, when the judge made a derogatory comment from the bench regarding Niroula's HIV status.

The 4 men who will be retried are Niroula, Daniel Carlos Garcia, David Replogle, and Miguel Bustamante.

Two other men who were previously convicted in the case after pleading guilty, Craig McCarthy and Russell Manning, will not be receiving a new trial.

