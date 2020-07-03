Wildfire burning near Running Springs grows to 100 acres, mandatory evacuation orders issued
A wildfire that burning near Running Springs, close to Big Bear, has grown to 50 acres.
According to the San Bernardino National Forest Service, the fire has a moderate to rapid rate of spread on Old City Creek Road.
At 6 p.m., the fire was reported to be 100 acres with 0% containment.
Caltrans announced that all lanes on SR-330 NB Highland to Live Oak have been closed due to the fire.
A mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for:
- Running Springs School Rd and all side roads off of it
- 1N09 Old City Creek Rd
- Keller Peak
