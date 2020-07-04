Firefighters extinguish two story building fire in La Quinta

News

Firefighters have put a fire in La Quinta that broke out late Friday night.

It broke out just before midnight on the 49000 block of Balada court.

Cal fire responded to the scene of a two story building after the garage caught fire extending to the second story and attic.

Firefighters put out the blaze after 35 minutes.

Cal fire says red cross was requested for two adults and four minors but didn't specify why.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hours to clean up.

Stay with news channel three for more updates.