Local hospital workers discuss mental and emotional impact of COVID-19 on staff

Coronavirus

For many of our local healthcare heroes, the unprecedented daily fight against coronavirus has been physically and emotionally grueling.

“The stress is pretty real,” said Dr. Andrew Kassinove, Chief of Staff at J.F.K. Memorial Hospital. “I think that we as E.R. doctors and nurses do deal with death and dying on a regular basis, but COVID-19 has stressed that to the limit,” he said.

Kassinove and his team have been treating some of the highest numbers of coronavirus patients since the pandemic started. “We’re not used to people dying so frequently. We’re not used to younger people starting to pass away in our hospital,” he said.

He added sometimes entire families of 10 or more are coming into the E.R. and testing positive. “Those kinds of cases hit hard,” he said.

A similar experience was shared by Wendy Edwards, clinical nursing directer, and her team at Eisenhower Medical Center. “There are times when I just can’t sleep. All I’m thinking is did I miss this, did I forget that, did I prepare this person...that never stops,” she said.

Edwards says the difference with coronavirus is that now, the work doesn’t stop when staff members go home at night. “It’s affecting our personal lives and everybody around us...so that takes an emotional toll, definitely.”

She says taking time to reset and recharge is critical for anyone in the medical profession right now. “You’ve got to take time for yourself. Do something to turn your mind off and get out of it,” she said.

Despite these challenges, the fight aginst COVID-19 is one both hospitals say they’re prepared to handle with the public’s help: “Listen to the warnings. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face,” said Edwards.

“Be safe, take precautions and we’ll do our part,” added Kassinove.