How to stay cool during a power outage

A power outage Sunday morning impacted over 4,000 Southern California Edison customers.

“It’s the first time this has happened this year so we’re probably going to just head to the pool,” Jason Quattrina, a Palm Desert resident, impacted by the power outage told News Channel 3.

Residents in neighborhoods in south Palm Desert were left without power and air conditioning for several hours on one of the hottest days of the year.

“I was pretty upset about it," Tracy Shannon, another Palm Desert resident impacted by the outage said. "There’s a lot of elderly people in my neighborhood and I’m not young either and it’s Sunday and I have things to do,” she added.

When a power outage like this happens, it’s important to be vigilant.

You can find a power outage supply kit checklist on SCE’s website here which includes items like a first aid kit, batteries, bottled water, and flashlights.

“Keep your curtains closed, keep all your doors open and if you have a pool, get in it,” Shannon recommends.

Being in the midst of a pandemic brings added challenges when there aren't many places to go that are indoors.

“With the circumstances with the virus going around, there’s just not much for us to do," Quattrina said. "It’s not like we can head off to the local water park or do the normal things but we’ll figure it out,” he added.

One place you can go for air conditioning is a cooling center. See the list of cooling centers near you here.

We were told at this cooling center at Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio that people will receive water, a snack and can watch a movie in the air conditioning for as long as they’re open.

Another tip is to take a cold shower, go in the pool or if you don’t have a pool find ways to cool off with a water hose.

Keep dry ice in coolers to keep food from perishing.

Most importantly, stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water even when you aren’t feeling thirsty.