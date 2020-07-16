6 people displaced, puppies injured due to mobile home fire in North Palm Springs

News

A mobile home caught fire in North Palm Springs today, spurring a multi-agency response.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:51 a.m. in the 19800 block of King Road, in unincorporated Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Seven county fire engines responded, along with Palm Springs firefighters who were called to assist.

According to Cal Fire, one trailer, one car, and a couple of outbuildings caught on fire.

Three adults and three minors were displaced by the fire. Red Cross is set to arrive at the scene to assist.

Four puppies were pulled out of the fire. Some had scorch marks on their fur. Riverside County Animal Services was called to assist the puppies.

There was no word on what sparked the blaze, and no injuries were immediately reported.