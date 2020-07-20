Neighbor recalls finding 7-year-old neighbor unconscious following violent attack

News

As of Monday a 7-year-old boy was in critical condition following a violent attack over the weekend, according to Desert Hot Springs Police. On Saturday at 7:07 p.m. police responded to a report of a child lying unconscious in the street, on 9600 Vista Del Valle in Desert Hot Springs.

"During the course of the investigation we did identify that the child was attacked by an individual, this attack appears to be unprovoked," Desert Hot Springs Deputy Chief, Steven Shaw said.

Neighbors identified the victim as 7-year-old Gavin. Police said he had been returning home from a pool party at a neighbor's house when he was attacked.

"At first glance I didn't see him until I turned the car over and I saw his body and at first glance I couldn't believe it, I thought it was my imagination," neighbor Alturo Delgado said.

Delgado was on his way to get food with his girlfriend when he said he spotted the child lying facedown on the pavement.

"I got out of the car immediately and I went to go check. At first I thought he slipped or something happened, and I started waking him up. I'm like, 'hey buddy, how you doin'? Come on Gavin,'" Delgado said.

Delgado said he turned Gavin over, and noticed an injury to his head.

Gavin (Courtesy of friends of the family)

"I would just wake him up and that’s when he started crying and threw up a little bit so that’s when I knew it was serious," said Delgado.

He then picked Gavin up and took him to his home. Delgado said the family was unaware, because they knew Gavin was supposed to be at the pool party. They called 911, and Gavin was rushed to the hospital.

"The child was airlifted to Loma Linda because of his injuries. His status is currently stable but he is still in critical condition," Deputy Chief Shaw said.

Desert Hot Springs Police, Riverside County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol were at the scene for hours as they investigated what happened to the boy. Police were able to obtain nearby surveillance video that captured the attack.

"It was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that we did locate the person we were looking for, and take him into custody. He was in the vicinity of his home," Deputy Chief Shaw said.

Daniel Poulsen, 32, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Desert Hot Springs Police Dept.

Police determined the incident was a random, unprovoked attack. They said there was no indication that the suspect knew the victim, but that both lived in the same neighborhood.

"To pick on a defenseless little kid, that’s unconscionable. We’re really mad," neighbor Kathie Wooster said.

Police are still investigating a motive, and could not say whether the suspect was under the influence.

Neighbors told News Channel 3 that Gavin's father had recently died, and that the family was already going through a tough time.

"I wanted to be there for the family so I tried inviting them over and being friends with them because I knew them basically my whole life," Delgado said.

Neighbors described Gavin as a fun and energetic young boy.

Gavin (Courtesy of friends of the family)

"I remember when he came into the house as a baby. He’s a sweetie pie and he always sticks close to home," Wooster said.

Many are hoping he will make a full recovery.

"We’re waiting for him to come back," Delgado said.

Friends of the family have created GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-little-gavin?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip