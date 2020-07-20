Vehicle fire causes traffic back-up on the westbound I-10 near Bob Hope exit

News

Traffic on the westbound side of Interstate 10 remains bumper to bumper as crews work to clean up a vehicle fire near the Bob Hope exit.

The California Highway Patrol blocked all lanes of the I-10 for a short time as smoke filled all lanes of the roadway. The #1 and #2 lanes of the highway are back open however traffic remains backed up.

RVCO: I-10 WB Ramon Road offramp, Thousand Palms, 2 lanes closed due to vehicle fire on right shoulder, unknown duration #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 20, 2020

There is no info on the vehicle fire, other than it was first reported at 3:09 p.m. The fire appears to have been put out.

