today at 4:02 pm
Published 3:54 pm

Vehicle fire causes traffic back-up on the westbound I-10 near Bob Hope exit

7-20 Car Fire 3

Traffic on the westbound side of Interstate 10 remains bumper to bumper as crews work to clean up a vehicle fire near the Bob Hope exit.

The California Highway Patrol blocked all lanes of the I-10 for a short time as smoke filled all lanes of the roadway. The #1 and #2 lanes of the highway are back open however traffic remains backed up.

There is no info on the vehicle fire, other than it was first reported at 3:09 p.m. The fire appears to have been put out.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Jesus Reyes

