Protect yourself from wildfire smoke and poor Air quality

The Apple Fire continues to burn in Cherry Valley. According to Cal Fire, 26,450 acres have burned as of Monday morning and the fire is at 5% containment.

We continue to monitor the Apple Fire burning north of Cherry Valley in Riverside County. As of 7:16 a.m. this Monday, the fire burned over 26,000 acres acres with 5% containment. Due to the smoke plumes and winds, there is a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley through Monday. This could produce unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality for the region. Sunday, we even saw much of our skies covered with this smoke. We will keep you updated on this Smoke Advisory and if South Coast Air Quality Management District extends it. More details on this advisory can be found here, http://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/air-quality/advisories/wildfire-smoke-advisories/apple-fire.pdf.