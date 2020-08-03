Smoke across valley skies, decreases air quality

News

We continue to monitor the Apple Fire burning north of Cherry Valley in Riverside County. As of 7:16 a.m. this Monday, the fire burned over 26,000 acres acres with 5% containment. Due to the smoke plumes and winds, there is a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley through Monday. This could produce unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality for the region. Sunday, we even saw much of our skies covered with this smoke. We will keep you updated on this Smoke Advisory and if South Coast Air Quality Management District extends it. More details on this advisory can be found here, http://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/air-quality/advisories/wildfire-smoke-advisories/apple-fire.pdf.

Many viewers took photos of the smoke in the air and sent them our way. Here are some of the many:

Credit: Alice Sanders

Credit: Freddy German

Credit: Edward Walsh

Credit: Susan Gillingham

Credit: Novem Cabios

Credit: Dustin Jackson

Credit: Sharon Calcagno

Credit: B Lyons

Credit: Tammy Dennis

Credit: Freddy German

Credit: Carmella Leuschen

To submit photos you have taken, send an email to share@kesq.com to be featured on air or online!