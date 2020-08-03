Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:35 am
Published 10:34 am

Smoke across valley skies, decreases air quality

We continue to monitor the Apple Fire burning north of Cherry Valley in Riverside County. As of 7:16 a.m. this Monday, the fire burned over 26,000 acres acres with 5% containment. Due to the smoke plumes and winds, there is a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley through Monday. This could produce unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality for the region. Sunday, we even saw much of our skies covered with this smoke. We will keep you updated on this Smoke Advisory and if South Coast Air Quality Management District extends it. More details on this advisory can be found here, http://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/air-quality/advisories/wildfire-smoke-advisories/apple-fire.pdf.

Many viewers took photos of the smoke in the air and sent them our way. Here are some of the many:

Credit: Alice Sanders
Credit: Freddy German
Credit: Edward Walsh
Credit: Susan Gillingham
Credit: Novem Cabios
Credit: Dustin Jackson
Credit: Sharon Calcagno
Credit: B Lyons
Credit: Tammy Dennis
Credit: Freddy German
Credit: Carmella Leuschen

To submit photos you have taken, send an email to share@kesq.com to be featured on air or online!

News Headlines / Top Stories / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Taban Sharifi

Taban Sharifi is a Meteorologist and Reporter with KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News & Weather Leader. Learn more about Taban here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply