Apple Fire evacuation warning issued for Morongo Valley & Whitewater area

An evacuation warning has been issued for the community of Morongo Valley and Whitewater area.

The warning was sent out by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Thursday afternoon. Officials advise that those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Fire personnel will host a community meeting at 6 tonight at the Pioneertown Post Office, 53441 Mane St., where updated information will be provided and residents are invited to ask questions

#AppleFire COMMUNITY OF MORONGO VALLEY you are now subject to an Evacuation WARNING. There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now. Evacuation route is Hwy 62 east or west. pic.twitter.com/38m9RarTdd — Morongo Basin (@morongobasinstn) August 6, 2020

While evacuation orders were lifted here in Riverside County on Tuesday, a new evacuation warning was issued Thursday afternoon. The new warning extends into the area East of Whitewater Cyn North of I-10 West of Hwy 62 South of County Line, RivCoReady announced.

ALERT RIVCO MESSAGE -- #AppleFire NEW EVACUATION WARNING ISSUED for area East of Whitewater Cyn North of I-10 West of Hwy 62 South of County Line. pic.twitter.com/yH8YMirBGV — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 6, 2020

Evacuation Warning map as of 08/06/20

All evacuation orders in San Bernardino County remain in place.

There are additional Evacuation Warnings for the areas of Forest Falls, Rimrock and Pioneertown in San Bernardino County.

The Apple Fire was first reported Friday afternoon as two separate fires burning in the Cherry Valley area. The wildfire was started by burning exhaust from a diesel-fueled vehicle, according to Cal Fire.

As of Thursday morning, the Apple Fire, has grown to 28,085 acres and 30% containment.

The fire has destroyed four homes and eight outbuildings.

Shortly before noon, a member of one of the hand crews working to dig containment lines was under a tree when a branch toppled onto his head, according to reports from the scene.

The firefighter was aided by medics at the location but required further attention and was taken to a staging area, where he was reportedly picked up by an ambulance. No other details were immediately available, including his identity or condition.

Another firefighter suffered unspecified minor injuries earlier this week.

An estimated 2,600 residences and 7,800 people were evacuated at the height of the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.